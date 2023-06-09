Overcast 70°

Prostitution Sting: Undercover Officers Bust Masseuses In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Three women were arrested on Thursday, June 8, following an undercover prostitution sting in New Windsor, and authorities say residents should expect more busts like this in the future. 

Three women were charged with prostitution and giving unlicensed massages on Thursday
Josh Lanier
Officials said the sting began after several residents and nearby businesses complained to police about suspicious activity. Officers said the women did not have their massage licenses, and each solicited sex from them. 

They include: 

  • A & A Spa – 357 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor: Jung Sook Kim, 62, of Jackson, NJ
  • Sun & Moon Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Road, New Windsor: Enshu Kim, 49, of Flushing
  • The Massage Spa – 3141 Rt. 9W, New Windsor: Heni Zhou, 41, of New Hyde Park

New Windsor Police Chief Dan Valeri said these arrests should stand as a warning to others. 

“I anticipate additional undercover operations and inspections of these types of massage parlors in the future," Valeri said in a news release. "Let this be a warning to those who operate these types of illicit businesses and to those individuals who visit them. We will not tolerate this type of activity in this town.”

The women are all due in court on Tuesday, July 11. 

