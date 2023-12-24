Prop Movie Money Used By NY Woman To Steal Car, Police Say

State Police in Rensselaer County said troopers were first contacted in July 2023 by a Troy resident claiming that a woman had tried to purchase their car using fraudulent money.

The woman allegedly gave the victim multiple counterfeit bills in exchange for a car that had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Fortunately, the victim realized the money was fake and refused to go through with the transaction.

Weeks later, troopers in Warren County received a complaint from a Lake Luzerne resident who wasn’t as fortunate.

The victim told investigators they had sold their vehicle to a woman only to later learn she had given them counterfeit bills.

Investigators later found the car in South Burlington, Vermont.

In both cases, the phony $100 bills used were determined to be prop movie money, according to police.

An investigation determined that 39-year-old Saratoga County resident Jennifer Landry, of Mechanicville, was behind both incidents, police said.

Landry was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 9, on the following charges:

Grand larceny

Attempted grand larceny

Conspiracy

Criminal simulation

She was taken to the Warren County jail on $5,000 bail.

At first glance, movie prop money appears incredibly realistic. However, there are several changes that give it away as fake currency, including:

The words "For motion picture use only” is printed along the top

“This note is not legal tender” is printed on at least one side of the bill

The president’s name is typically changed or omitted

Serial numbers are often the same on all movie prop money

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.