Projected Track Shifts For New Storm System Taking Aim At Northeast: Here's Latest

The system's time frame is from late afternoon to the middle of the evening on Wednesday, June 26, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is now predicted to track farther west, with most of the severe storms now forecast to be in the areas shown in orange in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

A dry start to the workweek will continue on Tuesday, June 25, with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny and warm on Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms will be most likely in areas farther north and west from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with scattered storms and showers remaining possible until the early morning hours of Thursday, June 27.

About three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts where there are severe storms.

A mostly cloudy start Thursday will be followed by gradually clearing, and then mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Friday, June 28, will be the pick of the week weatherwise, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

The outlook for Saturday, June 29 calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 80s.

Showers are possible in the late afternoon and will be more likely in the evening.

