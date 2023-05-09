Fair 62°

SHARE

President Biden To Visit Hudson Valley: Here's Where He's Going

President Biden will soon be making a stop at a college in Northern Westchester to call for increasing the country's debt ceiling to avoid a government default. 

President Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Democratic Organization
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Biden will appear at SUNY Westchester Community College on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m., according to the office of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), who will be hosting the president during his visit. 

During his appearance at the college, Biden is set to call on Republicans to "come to the table" on increasing the debt limit to avoid a default.

Biden will also call on ensuring that programs such as veterans’ health care visits, teachers and school support staff, and Meals on Wheels for seniors are fully funded, according to Bowman's office. 

"I’m proud to host President Biden in Westchester as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure economic stability for millions of Americans to avoid default," Bowman said of the visit. 

Republicans are currently willing to raise the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts, and Biden is meeting with leaders of Congress on Tuesday to make progress on an agreement ahead of the June 1 default deadline, according to multiple reports. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE