Pre-Valentine's Day Winter Storm Possible After Swing In Temperatures

First, a stretch of brisk days will continue into Tuesday, Feb. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind-chill values again in the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature Wednesday, Feb. 7 will climb into the low 40s amid sunny skies, starting a stretch of days with high temperatures above seasonal averages that will stretch into the weekend. But it will feel colder on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

The mercury will reach the mid-40s throughout the region on Thursday, Feb. 8, and climb to around 50 degrees farther south with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds.

The stretch of sunny days that started in the first weekend of February following a month of January marked by cloudy skies will come to an end overnight Thursday into Friday, Feb. 9.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with the high temperatures reaching 50 degrees and into the low 50s in some spots.

There is a chance of an afternoon or evening shower on Friday that could linger overnight into Saturday, Feb. 10.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 with a mix of sun and clouds both days and a high temperature. in the mid-50s Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will return overnight Sunday into Monday, Feb. 12 setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

It will be mostly cloudy day Monday with a high temperature in the 40s. Precipitation will become possible starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, there could be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

After the quick-moving system moves through, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the 30s expected each day through the end of next week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

