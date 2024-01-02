Fair 33°

Powerball Ticket Worth $200K Sold In Rockland County

Just in time to stock up on plenty of champagne, one lucky Hudson Valley player took home a second-place prize for Powerplay worth a whopping $200,000.

A lucky winner in the Hudson Valley walked away with $200,000 after picking four of the correct numbers plus the red Powerball for the Saturday, Dec. 30 game.

A lucky winner in the Hudson Valley walked away with $200,000 after picking four of the correct numbers plus the red Powerball for the Saturday, Dec. 30 game. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dylan Nolte
The player picked four correct numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday, Dec. 3 game in Rockland County in Pearl River, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the game were 10-11-26-27-34 and a red Powerball of 7. 

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 191 N. Middletown Road. 

No word yet on who the winner is. 

In other news, one person picked all the correct numbers for the $842 million Powerball game in Michigan on New Year's Day.

The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 with a red Powerball of 1.

The Powerball game is played at 11 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. 

