Powerball Ticket Worth $200K Sold In Rockland County

The player picked four correct numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday, Dec. 3 game in Rockland County in Pearl River, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the game were 10-11-26-27-34 and a red Powerball of 7.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 191 N. Middletown Road.

No word yet on who the winner is.

In other news, one person picked all the correct numbers for the $842 million Powerball game in Michigan on New Year's Day.

The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 with a red Powerball of 1.

The Powerball game is played at 11 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

