Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Rockland

Just in time for Christmas, a winning second-prize Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

<p>A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Nyack.</p>

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Dylan Nolte
Kathy Reakes
The ticket worth $1 million for the Monday, Dec. 4 game, was sold in Rockland County at the Coco Farms Of Nyack located at 53 Route 59, said New York Lottery officials. 

The winning numbers for the game were: 18-19-27-28- 45 and a Powerball of 9.

The Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

