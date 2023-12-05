Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Rockland

The ticket worth $1 million for the Monday, Dec. 4 game, was sold in Rockland County at the Coco Farms Of Nyack located at 53 Route 59, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the game were: 18-19-27-28- 45 and a Powerball of 9.

The Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.