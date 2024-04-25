Hudson Valley Man Busted With 'Large Quantity' Of Fentanyl, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Shaquille Heirs, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested Thursday, April 25, after he was captured in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force, Heirs became a target after a raid on a South Clinton Street home in March.

During the raid, Harris said Heirs had a large quantity of fentanyl packaged to sell.

"This area of South Clinton Street was the source of numerous complaints by residents in the area of ongoing drug activity in the area, which resulted in the Drug Task Force taking swift action," Harris said.

Heirs was charged with criminal possession of a controlled with intent to sell.

"Drug Task Force agents continue to investigate complaints of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and cocaine being sold in Dutchess County," Harris added.

During this investigation, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department assisted the task force.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County should call the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

