Hudson Valley Drug Dealer Nabbed With Drugs, Gun For Second Time In 3 Weeks, Cops Say

Dutchess County resident Jaylen Shaw, age 22, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, May 10, in Poughkeepsie by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, a continued investigation into Shaw's activities led to his arrest following a search of his home where "dangerous" drugs, a gun, and ammo were seized.

Shaw was first arrested by the task force on Thursday, April 18, after a search of his home, where he was found armed with a loaded illegal handgun, ammunition, and crack cocaine, Harris said.

Harris said at the time, Shaw was charged with felony offenses related to the cocaine and then released without bail.

Shortly after he was released from custody, Harris said agents learned he was selling dangerous drugs again in Dutchess County.

Task force agents continued to make additional drug purchases from Shaw, leading to the second search warrant, Harris added.

Shaw was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a firearm (loaded 9mm handgun)

Criminal sale of a controlled substance

He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail, #200,000 secured bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

If anyone has information regarding this case or other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

