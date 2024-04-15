Hudson Valley Man Out On Bail, Nabbed Again With Fentanyl, Gun, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Jose J. Cruz, age 22, of Poughkeepsie, was charged multiple drugs and a weapon charge on Monday, April 15, in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, Drug Task Force agents had been investigating the sale of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in the Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park areas.

The investigation led to the Drug Task Force identifying Jose J. Cruz, age 22, of the town of Poughkeepsie. as being connected to the distribution of fentanyl in Dutchess County, and he was arrested, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

He was initially charged on Monday, March 25, after a search of his residence turned up drugs. Cruz was initially remanded to Dutchess County Jail but was released by the court on Saturday, March 28, due to mandatory bail laws, Harris said.

On Sunday, agents learned that Cruz had immediately started to sell fentanyl again and was possibly armed with a handgun; Cruz was arrested again on Monday after Drug Task Force Agents made several more purchases of fentanyl from Cruz, Harris said.

During the arrest, agents found that Cruz was armed with a loaded 9 mm Ghost Gun, he added.

Cruz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and has multiple narcotics-related charges pending against him. Cruz is currently being held in the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department pending his arraignment.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

