33-Year-Old Driver Nabbed After Hudson Valley Police Pursuit Ends In Crash

Dutchess County resident Christopher Melvin, age 33, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested in Orange County on Tuesday, June 11, in the town of Newburgh after crashing into a police vehicle.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, the incident began around 12:15 p.m., June 11, when troopers from the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit attempted to stop a 2017 Honda Civic traveling south on Route 9W in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd.

The driver, later identified as Melvin, failed to stop. Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately 13 miles before the pursuit was terminated, Nevel said.

Nevel said the vehicle collided with a Town of Marlborough Police vehicle on 9W in Orange County in the town of Newburgh, causing the Civic to become inoperable.

Melvin opened the door of the vehicle to flee on foot, in doing so he damaged a Town of Newburgh Police vehicle. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, Nevel said.

Nevel said he was found to have fentanyl, amphetamines, and crack cocaine.

Melvin was arrested with the following charges:

Tampering with physical evidence

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance, a previous conviction

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment

He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, and $400,000 partial bond.

