Hudson Valley Crack Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Ronald Davis, age 47, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Drug Task Force agents began investigating Davis after receiving complaints from residents and government officials of open dealing in the area of Main Street between Hamilton and Clinton Streets.

Task Force agents began purchasing cocaine from Davis on multiple occasions in that area. They identified him as the person responsible for the narcotics sales alleged in the numerous complaints, Harris said.

Harris said Davis was apprehended on a search warrant at his home, where agents seized a large quantity of crack cocaine packaged and ready for sale.

Davis has multiple charges pending related to the investigation, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Justice and Transition Center with no bail.

"The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force warns the public that cocaine is often mixed with fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Dutchess County," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

