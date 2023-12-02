Potent New Storm System Takes Aim At Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Saturday, Dec. 2 has started off with patchy morning fog on what will be a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature will be around 50 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

The newest storm system will move in from the south, bringing a new round of precipitation starting in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, Dec. 3 with the heaviest rain at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

The storm "will feature a damp and dreary rain for most of the coastal Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Rain will wind down in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 4 before skies become partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 6 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

