Popular TV Meteorologist, Hudson Valley Native Elise Finch, Dies At Age 51

Elise Finch, who was 51 years old, died over the weekend at a local hospital, the station announced. The cause of death has not been determined.

Finch was an on-air fixture at WCBS for 16 years, joining the station in 2007.

A Westchester County native, she graduated from Mount Vernon High School and Georgetown University before obtaining a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and completing Mississippi State University's Broadcast Meteorology Program.

"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," WCBS said in the announcement of her death. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

She is survived by her husband, Graig Henriques, a WCBS photojournalist, and daughter Grace.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

