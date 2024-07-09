Popular Rockland County Restaurant Closes After Nearly Half-Century In Business

El Bandido Mexican Restaurant, located in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Route 59, recently closed without a word to the community, according to the Rockland Report.

The restaurant was known for a guitarist strolling from table to table, its mole chicken, and its family-friendly atmosphere.

The Tello Family ran the restaurant for 48 years. They closed earlier this year but opened back up and have now closed again.

No word from the family on the reason for the closure or if they have any plans to reopen again.

