Fair 82°

SHARE

Popular Rockland County Restaurant Closes After Nearly Half-Century In Business

A popular Hudson Valley Mexican restaurant in business for 48 years has closed.

El Bandido in Spring Valley has closed after 48 years in business.&nbsp;

El Bandido in Spring Valley has closed after 48 years in business. 

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

El Bandido Mexican Restaurant, located in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Route 59, recently closed without a word to the community, according to the Rockland Report.

The restaurant was known for a guitarist strolling from table to table, its mole chicken, and its family-friendly atmosphere. 

The Tello Family ran the restaurant for 48 years. They closed earlier this year but opened back up and have now closed again.

No word from the family on the reason for the closure or if they have any plans to reopen again. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE