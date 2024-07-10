Popular Hudson Valley Pool Closes For Season: Here's Where, Why

The Ulster County Pool, located at 241 Libertyville Road in New Paltz, is closed as engineers assess the water loss, the Ulster County Department of Public Works said.

The department consulted with engineers who attributed the loss to underground piping failures. They have determined that major capital repairs will be needed, necessitating the closure of the pool for the rest of the 2024 season.

Season pass holders to the pool are eligible for a full refund, the department said. For more information about the refund process, contact Jodi Corsa from the Department of Public Works at 845-340-3103.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we are working with other municipal pool programs to support the accommodation of additional patrons this season," DPW said.

