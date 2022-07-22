'You're Done': NY GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Attacked By Man With Pointed Weapon

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, was attacked by a man with a pointed weapon at a campaign rally in western New York.

Zeldin is shown in a video standing on the bed of a truck, speaking to supporters in a parking lot in Perinton, New York, near Rochester, on Thursday evening, July 21 when the man lunged at him and tried to pull him down by the arm.

Several men then contained the attacker, who has been identified as David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, New York. Jakubonis has been charged with second-degree attempted assault.

"His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were 'You’re done,' " Zeldin said in a tweet.

Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.

The 42-year-old Zelden was not injured and returned to the stage, where he was giving a speech about bail reform when the incident happened.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack," Zeldin said on Twitter. "Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, according to WROC-TV.

