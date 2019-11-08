Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Teacher Last Seen At Chili's Restaurant In Area Has Been Missing More Than A Week
Politics

Who Wants To Run For U.S. Congress?

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Congresswoman Nita Lowey, left, talks to a constituent during Harrison's annual Columbus Day Parade in 2015. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
Congresswoman Nita Lowey of Harrison, right, offered a rousing introduction to Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua at SUNY Purchase College in March 2016. Lowey gushed about Clinton's accomplishments in New York state and around the world. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach were among the elected officials joined by police and gay rights leaders in calling for tougher gun control laws at a June 2016 news conference. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

Countdown, engines on, toward June 2020.

Poll
Who would you pick as the 17th Congressional District's next representative?
Current Results

Who would you pick as the 17th Congressional District's next representative?

  • David Buchwald
    0%
  • David Carlucci
    8%
  • Mondaire Jones
    0%
  • Richard Brodsky
    0%
  • Jarred Buchanan
    0%
  • Josh Eisen
    0%
  • Jo-Anna Rodriguez-Wheeler
    0%
  • Luz Awilda Morena-Casanova
    0%
  • Lola Osoria
    0%
  • David M. Katz
    0%
  • Johnny Jabbour
    0%
  • Rob Astorino
    67%
  • Another person
    25%
  • Undecided
    0%

The field of candidates interested in running for U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey's congressional seat in Westchester and Rockland counties continues to widen.

Lowey, 82, of Harrison announced her retirement on Oct. 10 . After serving 31 years, Lowey now chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee as a senior member of Congress.

There are three announced Democratic candidates for the 17th Congressional District seat: state Sen. David Carlucci, state Assemblyman David Buchwald and attorney Mondaire-Jones.

But there are at least seven other Democrats and Republicans setting the groundwork for a 2020 primary run. Lowey's district previously included parts of the Bronx and Queens before redistricting.

For candidate names and more details on the 17th District Congressional primary races, click here for Daily Voice Plus.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua, has said she won't run, as reported here.

Someone who has long worked with Republican Rob Astorino of Mount Pleasant said that the former Westchester County executive's phone has been ringing off the hook. He was defeated by Democrat George Latimer of Rye in 2017, "Rob's telephone is exploding," Astorino's associate told Daily Voice Plus. "People are reaching out to him from all over New York and from Washington. He'd clearly be the best Republican candidate to run. Will see."

Astorino would make it a dozen primary candidates.

In the attached poll, tell us who you'd likely vote for in the June 23, 2020 primary if the election was today. "Early voting" starts on June 13.

New York state's presidential primary is on April 28 and the General Election is on Nov. 3, 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.