Who Wants To Run For U.S. Congress?

Countdown, engines on, toward June 2020.

The field of candidates interested in running for U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey's congressional seat in Westchester and Rockland counties continues to widen.

Lowey, 82, of Harrison announced her retirement on Oct. 10 . After serving 31 years, Lowey now chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee as a senior member of Congress.

There are three announced Democratic candidates for the 17th Congressional District seat: state Sen. David Carlucci, state Assemblyman David Buchwald and attorney Mondaire-Jones.

But there are at least seven other Democrats and Republicans setting the groundwork for a 2020 primary run. Lowey's district previously included parts of the Bronx and Queens before redistricting.

For candidate names and more details on the 17th District Congressional primary races, click here for Daily Voice Plus.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua, has said she won't run, as reported here.

Someone who has long worked with Republican Rob Astorino of Mount Pleasant said that the former Westchester County executive's phone has been ringing off the hook. He was defeated by Democrat George Latimer of Rye in 2017, "Rob's telephone is exploding," Astorino's associate told Daily Voice Plus. "People are reaching out to him from all over New York and from Washington. He'd clearly be the best Republican candidate to run. Will see."

Astorino would make it a dozen primary candidates.

In the attached poll, tell us who you'd likely vote for in the June 23, 2020 primary if the election was today. "Early voting" starts on June 13.

New York state's presidential primary is on April 28 and the General Election is on Nov. 3, 2020.

