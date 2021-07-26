Contact Us
Where's Cuomo? Governor Has Not Been Since In Public Since AG Sex Harassment Probe Interview

Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't held a COVID-19 briefing in more than a week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't held a COVID-19 briefing in more than a week. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Some are questioning where Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been as he failed to make any public appearances this week after meeting with investigators from the New York Attorney General’s Office as the sexual harassment probe into him nears its conclusion.

Cuomo was scheduled to be questioned by outside lawyers in Albany on Saturday, July 17 following allegations by at least eight women who claim that he harassed or acted inappropriately with or around them.

However, since that interview, Cuomo, once the face of New York’s fight against COVID-19 turned pariah, has been radio silent, with no public appearances during the week, largely governing from behind the scenes.

Cuomo did sign some legislation into law and issued press releases, but it is unclear when Cuomo’s next public appearance will be made.

