Where's Captain? Speculation Swirls Cuomo Left His Dog Behind When He Exited Executive Mansion

Following former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's move out of the Executive Mansion, some are speculating about what has become of his dog, Captain, after the Siberian Shepherd Mix was reportedly left behind in Albany.

The Times Union previously reported that sources from New York State Police said Cuomo asked staff members at the mansion if they would like the keep Captain.

Cuomo moved his belongings to his sister's home in Westchester County, located in Purchase, and is believed to be living there.

Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser and spokesman for Cuomo, said leaving Captain behind was a temporary arrangement because Cuomo was planning to go on vacation, according to the Times Union.

Cuomo adopted Captain in 2018.

