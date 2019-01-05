'We As A Party Have Compromised Too Much,' Says Ocasio-Cortez In '60 Minutes' Interview

Just days after dancing her way -- literally -- into her new Congressional office, Westchester County high school graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be getting more national attention following that viral dance video that now has nearly two million views on Instagram and an earlier one that led to it.

Ocasio-Cortez is described as a bartender turned congresswoman who wants to challenge the way Washington works in an interview with Anderson Cooper that will air on CBS-TV's "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Asked if some of her policy proposals are unrealistic, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, told Cooper, "What's unrealistic is what we're living in right now," she said.

That doesn't mean she's not willing to compromise with Republicans and moderate Democrats, she said.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's just about what we choose to compromise," she said. "My personal opinion - and I know my district and my community feels this way as well - is that we as a party have compromised too much and we've lost too much of who we're supposed to be and who we are.

"I think we've compromised things we shouldn't have compromised, whether it's judgeships with (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell or climate change. I think there are some things we've compromised a little bit too much on. But am I open to compromise on certain ways to get things done? Absolutely."

Ocasio-Cortez posted the video of her dancing in Congress to clap back after a nearly decade-old video of her dancing as a student at Boston University surfaced on Twitter.

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," read user AnonymousQ1776's widely circulated tweet, which incorrectly described the clip as a video from her days at Yorktown High School, where Ocasio-Cortez graduated in 2007.

The video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing it up at Boston University now has nearly four million views on YouTube. You can watch it here.

To view Ocasio-Cortez's new dance video, click here.

