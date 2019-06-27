Vote Now: Who Won Second Democratic Presidential Debate?

It's a wrap. The second Democratic Party presidential debate is over and it's time to let us know who you think won.
Who do you think won the second Democratic Party presidential debate?
Joe Biden
14%
Pete Buttigieg
14%
Kamala Harris
25%
Bernie Sanders
18%
Andrew Yang
11%
Another Democrat
2%
No opinion
16%
A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.
Both debates were broadcast live by NBC-TV, Telemundo and MSNBC . Ten candidates appeared on two consecutive nights.
Former Vice President Joe Biden squared off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and seven other Democrats on Thursday night, June 27. Their exchanges got heated at times, especially when discussion shifted to private health insurance versus " Medicare for all."
Here was the lineup for the second debate:
- Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN
- Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator
- Kamala Harris, California senator
- John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California
- Marianne Williamson, self-help author
- Andrew Yang, former tech executive
Wednesday's debate covered a wide range of topics, from abortion, gay rights, gun control, health care, corporate greed, Middle East conflicts, climate change , immigration, impeachment and the ERA -- with some answers delivered in Spanish.
