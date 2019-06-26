Contact Us
Vote Now: Who Won First Democratic Presidential Debate?

The gloves finally came off on Wednesday night -- and Americans got to learn more about 10 presidential candidates -- during the first Democratic Party debate. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Poll
Who do you think won the first Democratic Party presidential debate?
Current Results

Who do you think won the first Democratic Party presidential debate?

  • Cory Booker
    9%
  • Bill de Blasio
    0%
  • Amy Klobucher
    5%
  • Beto O'Rourke
    11%
  • Elizabeth Warren
    29%
  • Another Democrat
    29%
  • No opinion
    17%

Debates are being held on two consecutive nights in Miami this week -- with a total of 20 candidates appearing during live broadcasts. Wednesday's debate covered a wide range of topics, from health care costs, corporate greed, tensions in the Middle East and climate change to immigration, gun control and equal rights -- with some answers delivered in Spanish.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren shared the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will face Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Both live debates are broadcast by NBC-TV, Telemundo and MSNBC .

Here was the lineup for the first debate on Wednesday, June 26:

  • Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
  • Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary
  • Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
  • John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
  • Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
  • Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
  • Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
  • Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
  • Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
  • Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Failing to make the Miami debates based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the Democratic National Committee.

