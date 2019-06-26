Vote Now: Who Will Win Second Democratic Presidential Debate?

Back-to-back Democratic Party presidential debates will be broadcast live this week. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

The first round of debates will be aired by both NBC-TV and MSNBC . Ten candidates will appear on two consecutive nights.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Here is the lineup for the second debate on Thursday, June 27

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Andrew Yang, former tech executive

Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.

