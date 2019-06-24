Vote Now: Who Will Win First Democratic Presidential Debate?

The first Democratic Party presidential debates begin this week. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Debates will be spread over two nights in Miami this week -- with 10 candidates appearing each night.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

The first round of debates will be broadcast live on both NBC-TV and MSNBC.

Here is the lineup for the first debate on Wednesday, June 26

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas

Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.

