Video: Joined By Hillary Clinton, Cuomo Calls for Bolstering NY Abortion-, Birth-Control Rights

Flanked by former presidential nominee and fellow Town of New Castle resident Hillary Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed that the Reproductive Health Act will be passed within the first 30 days of the legislative session, bolstering abortion- and birth-control rights statewide.

"A woman's right to make her own decisions regarding her personal health is a fundamental right, yet Washington, with its extreme conservative agenda, continues to threaten the freedoms for which women have fought for decades to attain," Cuomo said during a speech at Barnard College in Manhattan on Monday, Jan. 7.

"New York will not stand for a federal government that presumes to know what is best for women across this country, and we will fight with everything we have to ensure the Reproductive Health Act is passed immediately, protecting a woman's right to all reproductive health care options no matter what actions our nation's leaders take next.”

Other prominent politicians at the event included Clinton, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Sen. Liz Kreuger and Assemblymember Deborah Glick.

"All women should have the right to choose and access to affordable contraception coverage," Hochul added."We are committed to protecting the rights of women in New York with the passage of the Reproductive Health Act at the beginning of this year's legislative session. As the federal government threatens to roll back our progress, we will not stop fighting to ensure women have equal opportunities and live the New York promise.”

According to Cuomo, “in the face of Washington's assault on women's rights, including access to all health care options and guaranteed coverage of emergency contraception and other contraceptive drugs, (he) has taken action to counter the federal government's reversals.”

"This past November, voters gave the Senate Democrats our largest Majority in a century,” Stewart-Cousins added. “We ran on a message of moving New York State forward and passing historic legislation to protect and expand New Yorkers rights. With threats to women's rights coming from Donald Trump and the federal government, and our current state laws antiquated and out-of-date, the Reproductive Health Act is essential.”

Kreuger said that “for too long, women in our state have had their health and safety compromised by our outdated abortion laws. With reproductive rights and access under attack from Washington in a way we haven't seen in decades, now is the time to pass the Reproductive Health Act and reclaim New York's place as a progressive leader.”

