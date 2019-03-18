Trump Tweets Support For Jeanine Pirro As Fox Pulls Her From Show After Islamophobic Comments

President Donald Trump is going to bat for former Westchester County District Attorney and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro after she was reportedly suspended for making disparaging comments about Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Pirro made headlines on her Saturday, March 9 show when she commented that Omar is “not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?”

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox has not formally announced any suspension, though there are multiple media reports that say Pirro was temporarily pulled off air due to the Islamophobic comments. Her show did not air as regularly scheduled on Saturday.

In response, the commander-in-chief took to social media to encourage Fox News to bring back Pirro, while taking a swipe at Democrats in the process.

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country,” the president posted on Twitter. “They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well.”

The president’s tirade continued on Twitter, as he continued taking Fox News to task.

“(Fox News) must stay strong and fight back with vigor,” he said. Trump then advised the network to “continue to fight for our Country” and “stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down.

“The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them,” the president wrote online. “Be strong & prosper, be weak & die!”

Pirro’s comments led to swift and immediate backlash, including from her employers at Fox News.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar," the network said in a statement. "They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

On Twitter, Omar posted, “Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our Constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth.”

Following her comments, Pirro has been relatively quiet, though she doubled down and refused to back down from what she said in a statement. She invited Omar to “come on (her) show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she stated. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

Pirro is currently the host of “Justice With Judge Jeanine” on Fox News. She previously hosted the show “Judge Jeanine Pirro” on the CW, which was canceled six years ago. Pirro was the Westchester DA from 1993 until 2005.

