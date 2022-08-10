Trump Takes The Fifth In New York AG Deposition Examining Company's Finances

Donald Trump says he will not answer questions in a civil investigation of his business practices in New York.

The former president invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10 at the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The move comes just two days after the FBI conducted a search at Trump's Mar-A-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida. The search was reportedly connected to classified documents that may have been taken from the White House to the compound instead of being turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, as is required by federal law.

Trump said in a statement shortly after the deposition was scheduled to begin that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

“I have absolutely no choice because the current Administration and many prosecutors in this Country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency," Trump said.

The New York probe is reportedly examining the Trump Organization's finances and asset valuations, among other matters.

Trump's son Eric, who serves as the Trump Organization's executive vice president, took the fifth more than 500 times when he was deposed as part of the probe in January.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Eric Trump only answered background questions under oath.

