Trump, Social Media Advisor, Area Native Dan Scavino Cry Foul Over Temporary Facebook Block

President Donald Trump and his social media director, Northern Westchester native Dan Scavino, were both up in arms after Scavino was temporarily banned from Facebook when he was flagged as a bot.

Scavino posted a screenshot on Tuesday from the social media giant that said, “some of your comments have been reported as spam. To avoid getting blocked again, make sure your posts are in line with the Facebook Community Standards,” locking him out of the website.

“Dear Facebook - AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me - on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks,” Scavino wrote alongside the screenshot.

In response, Facebook issued a statement apologizing for the mistake, noting that repetitive activities from one account could lead to “unintended consequences.”

"To stop automated bots, Facebook caps the amount of identical, repetitive activity coming from one account in a short period of time, such as mentioning people," Facebook officials stated. "These limits can have the unintended consequence of temporarily preventing real people like Dan Scavino from engaging in such activity, but lift in an hour or two, which is what happened in this case. We’ve been in touch with him and have apologized for the inconvenience.”

The president didn’t stay silent on the issue, Tweeting that, “Facebook abruptly censored the account of President Trump’s chief social media guru, blocking him for simply responding to a question from a reader. #StopTheBias"

He later added that “I will be looking into this!”

Scavino first met Trump as a caddie in 1990 at Briarcliff Manor. He later served as a general manager at Trump National Golf Club. A Yorktown High School graduate, he was a fixture at Trump’s side during his campaign and was influential on the president’s social media accounts. Scavino has made a name on Twitter during that time for his sometimes over-the-top takes and grandiose tweets.

Scavino previously came under scrutiny in 2017 for allegedly violating the Hatch Act by telling voters to defeat a Michigan congressman in a primary. Government employees can only express their opinions about partisan groups or candidates from their personal accounts, according to the Office of the Special Counsel.

