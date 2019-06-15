Trump 'Psychotic,' 'Soulless Bastard,' Hudson Valley's David Letterman Says

Donald Trump, before his election as 45th president, made more than 30 appearances on David Letterman's highly popular late night television shows.

Now, Letterman, a longtime resident of Northern Westchester, says he would level hardball questions about turning "psychotic" and "soulless," according to this interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Trump the real estate tycoon and "Apprentice" star was a frequent guest on NBC's "Late Night With David Letterman" and CBS's "The Late Show With David Letterman."

"More than 30?" Letterman exclaimed in disbelief when told how many times Trump was his guest. "Wow! You're welcome, America."

Turning serious, the 72-year-old from North Salem said, "I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he's turned into."

Letterman, now host of Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," said he is no longer a fan of the New York real estate mogul and former reality TV star, according to a rare interview granted to The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

Letterman added, "Everybody says, 'Oh, wouldn't you like to talk to Donald Trump [today]?' And I would. I would just like to say, 'Don, it's Dave. Remember me? I want to talk to the real Donald Trump.' Because I now don't know which is the real Donald Trump, and if the Donald Trump that I was talking to (back then) was the real Donald Trump, how do you get to be the guy he is now? Politics notwithstanding — let's just say everything is great and he's done a great job, but he still behaves the way he behaves — who behaves like that?!"

According to Hollywood Reporter's podcast interview, Letterman went on to emphasize, "He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy , or we thought was wealthy, and now he's just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?" He added, "I don't even care if it's recorded, I would just like to talk to the guy, because, as I said before, he knows me, I know him — what the hell went wrong?!"

Click here to read the Hollywood Reporter story.

