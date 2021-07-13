Trump Holdover From Hudson Valley Fired By Biden Says He Won't Leave Post

A Westchester County resident who was serving as the Social Security commissioner after being appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump said he won't leave his post, despite being fired by President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reported that Andrew Saul, who had been working remotely from his home in Katonah, said he was blindsided by his firing. His term was set to end in 2025.

Saul's access to agency computers was cut off on Monday, July 12, the day his acting successor, Kilolo Kijakazi, took over, The Washington Post said.

Experts told the Post that if Saul attempted to sue the Biden administration to get his job back, it's not likely he would be successful.

A Justice Department memo confirmed the president’s authority “to remove the SSA Commissioner at will,” the Post reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.