Trump Held In Contempt By NY Judge, Ordered To Pay $10K Per Day For Not Responding To Subpoena

The New York Attorney General won what she called a “major victory” in her ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings.

Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday April 25, that Trump is being held in contempt of court by the New York State Supreme Court for failing to comply with previous orders to provide documents amid the ongoing investigation.

Trump will now be fined $10,000 daily for each day that he continues to violate the court’s orders to produce the documents.

The former president was ordered by a judge in February to comply with subpoenas for documents, but James’ office says that rather than meet the Thursday, March 31 deadline, he instead raised different objections.

After hearing arguments earlier on Monday afternoon, the judge ordered in favor of the AG.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James said. “For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

According to CBS and multiple reports, a Trump lawyer said that they plan to appeal, saying that they disagree with the decision and stating that all required documents have already been provided to prosecutors.

James said that her investigation, which began in 2019, found significant evidence that directly tied Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka, to allegedly over-inflated property values to secure financing on multiple occasions.

They also allegedly lowered property values on some forms for tax agents but raised them to look better for financial lenders.

Specifically, they are examining a Trump property on Wall Street ithat Trump reportedly told lenders was worth $527 million, but instructed tax officials it was actually closer to $16 million.

The Seven Springs estate in Northern Westchester County, New York is also included in the ongoing investigation.

