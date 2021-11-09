Trump-Endorsed Former NY TV News Anchor Running For Arizona Governor

A former news anchor at a television station in New York is running for governor of Arizona.

Kari Lake formerly worked as a new anchor for WNYT Channel 13 in Albany, New York, according to the Times Union.

She also later worked as a news anchor at Fox 10 News in Phoenix.

"Kari Lake, the former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, became a symbol of truth in journalism when she walked away from the mainstream media despite being number one in the ratings for more than two decades," her bio on her campaign website reads.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Lake received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in the Republican Primary for the 2022 Arizona governor’s race.

