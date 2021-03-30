'Treated Like Royalty': Nurse Details Alleged COVID Testing Access For Cuomo Friends, Family

A nurse who was among those deployed to test people close to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic found it morally questionable that they were forced to prioritize his family first, according to a new report.

Last week, new allegations came to light that at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor utilized State Police and state resources to prioritize testing for his family and those in his inner circle.

It is alleged that those tests were prioritized over others at the Wadsworth state testing lab and referred to as “critical samples” and often jumped to the front of the line at the lab.

One of the nurses who was dispatched to test patients told The Washington Post that the situation was “morally problematic,” and that they were taken out of New Rochelle, the state’s first COVID-19 hotspot - to go run tests at private residences and hotel rooms.

According to the report, the nurse said it was as if Cuomo’s family and VIPs, which included his brother-in-law, designer Kenneth Cole, were treated like royalty at the beginning of the pandemic when the numbers were spiking.

“The new details that continue to emerge about Governor Cuomo's priority covid testing for his family and supporters are deeply disturbing and indicate a clear violation of the law,” New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement. “His actions were an abuse of state resources that demand a criminal investigation.

“Former Comptroller Alan Hevesi was charged with a felony and forced to resign over a far more innocuous abuse of state resources involving his family,” Langworthy continued. “Andrew Cuomo's crimes cost lives and he must be held accountable."

