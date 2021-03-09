Top Lawyer Is Latest Staff Member To Leave Cuomo Administration

Another prominent member of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration has become the latest to announce her resignation as the governor navigates his way through multiple scandals.

Cuomo’s top lawyer, Kumiki Gibson, who has served the governor for less than two years since her appointment in September 2019, has resigned to accept a new position in the non-profit sector.

“I commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication, and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter,” Cuomo said in a statement

The move comes as other high-ranking Cuomo aides have been leaving the administration as Cuomo deals with both the COVID-19 nursing death home scandal and multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Gibson said that she told officials last month that she planned to leave state service after accepting a position at “a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York,” Gibson stated. “I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers."

In her place, Cuomo announced that Beth Garvey, who has served as Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to the Governor, responsible for the Governor's budget, legislative and policy priorities.

Officials said that “in this new role, (Garvey) will continue to be responsible for these priorities, as well as serve as Chief Counsel to the Governor has been named as acting Counsel to the Governor.”

“Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it," Cuomo said. "As we start to turn the corner on this pandemic, much work remains to reopen this state as safely and swiftly as we can and I thank Beth for her past and future work on behalf of all New Yorkers.

“Beth is one of the hardest working, most effective public servants in State government, and New Yorkers are fortunate to have her serve in this role."

