Top Cuomo Aide Melissa DeRosa, Cited In AG Report, Resigns

Melissa DeRosa, the top advisor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has stepped down from her position as Secretary to the Governor.

The 38-year-old DeRosa, who became widely known after regularly attending daily COVID-19 news briefings during the height of the pandemic, was cited in a scathing report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including a state trooper and an executive assistant who has filed a criminal complaint.

The attorney general's investigation also found that DeRosa led efforts to retaliate against one of the women who had spoken out publicly about her allegation late last year.

In a statement released late Sunday night, Aug. 8, DeRosa, who joined the Cuomo administration in 2013, said “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

DeRosa did not mention Cuomo in her statement.

The loss of perhaps his most loyal aide is yet another blow to the embattled Cuomo, who now faces impeachment after defying calls to resign, including from a strong majority of New Yorkers, as well. as President Biden and nearly all other prominent Democrats both statewide and nationally.

The third-term governor has been holed up at the state executive mansion in Albany since the AG's report was released nearly a week ago.

His only public appearance since then was a prerecorded, 15-minute video that was widely criticized after Cuomo defended his actions and mocked for its numerous images of Cuomo embracing and kissing people, including politicians and celebrities.

State Legislators are meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 to discuss next steps in the impeachment process.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.