'Thrilled To Join This Community': Hudson Valley's Hillary Clinton Reveals New Teaching Gig

Hillary Clinton is ready to begin a new chapter in her professional career.

Clinton will soon start teaching classes at Columbia University in New York City, according to an announcement by the university on Thursday, Jan. 5.

There, she will serve as a professor of practice at the university's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. In these roles, she hopes to help the world's next generation of leaders face upcoming obstacles, Clinton said.

"Columbia's commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me. Thrilled to join this community," Clinton tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 5.

In her teaching role, Clinton will work with numerous faculty members and administrators on a "variety of major initiatives," and start educating students beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. She will also lead an effort to gather policy leaders from around the globe to develop "innovative policy solutions," Columbia officials said.

Additionally, as part of Columbia World Projects, she will help explore ways to strengthen democracy and lead efforts to engage with women and young people both in the US and worldwide.

The former first lady and senator, who lives in Chappaqua with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, also served as US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013,

Columbia president Lee Bollinger praised Clinton and expressed his excitement at having her join the university.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good," Bollinger said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.