Three Female Lawmakers Slam Secretive Fundraiser, Sparking Heated Clash Clash With Cuomo Aides

Suspicious and secretive fundraising efforts have led to infighting between state lawmakers, with three women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of hypocrisy and pay-to-play tactics, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Cuomo was the guest of honor at a secretive rooftop fundraiser, where the minimum donation was $25,000. The fundraiser came weeks before the state’s April 1 budget deadline, and was filled with lobbyists looking to further their own interests, the report stated.

That fundraiser led to an impromptu news conference in the Capitol where Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou blasted the governor for his role in the fundraiser.

During the news conference. one of the senators called the fundraiser, which was not advertised on the governor’s public schedule, “exactly what we have come to Albany to change.”

A Cuomo spokesperson later went on record, calling the women “idiots.” On Twitter, Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, called out Biaggi, stating that “hypocrisy is one thing. Willful lying is another,” in regards to the Senator’s claim that she hasn’t held a fundraiser in Albany and “would never have a fundraiser during the budget.”

“These hypocrites should practice what they preach and take a look in the mirror,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi stated. “They and their colleagues hold fundraisers daily, a hop, skip and jump from the Capitol.”

This is continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

