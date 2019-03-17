Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Politics

These Three 2020 Presidential Contenders Most Acceptable To NY Democrats, Poll Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking on behalf of now Congressman Antonio Delgado in Kingston prior to the November 2018 election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking on behalf of now Congressman Antonio Delgado in Kingston prior to the November 2018 election. Photo Credit: @DelgadoforNY19

With more and more attention on the 2020 presidential race, three front runners have emerged for New York Democrats, according to a newly released Marist poll.

Poll
Which Of The Top Democratic Candidates Do You Prefer?
Final Results Voting Closed

Which Of The Top Democratic Candidates Do You Prefer?

  • Joe Biden
    44%
  • Bernie Sanders
    31%
  • Elizabeth Warren
    5%
  • Undecided
    21%

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are the most acceptable candidates to New York Democrats, the poll found. When asked if they would be “happy” with each potential nominee, 78 percent said they would be with Biden; 61 percent for Sanders and 51 percent said that they would be happy with Warren.

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bloomberg, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar were other nominees mentioned, but less than half of voters said they would be happy with them as the Democratic candidate.

Of the top three candidates, just 18 percent said they would be “not happy” with Biden, followed by Sanders (35 percent) and Warren (37 percent).

The Marist poll found that 62 percent of Democrats in New York prefer a nominee who is more progressive than moderate, led by younger voters under the age of 45 and non-white Democrats.

“Despite a preference for a more progressive nominee, a Biden candidacy is tops for New York Democrats,” Lee M. Miringoff, the Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion stated. “But, the biggest surprise is that none of the New Yorkers in the mix is benefitting from home-field advantage, especially New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.”

Complete results of the Marist poll can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.