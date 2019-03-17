These Three 2020 Presidential Contenders Most Acceptable To NY Democrats, Poll Says

With more and more attention on the 2020 presidential race, three front runners have emerged for New York Democrats, according to a newly released Marist poll.

Poll Which Of The Top Democratic Candidates Do You Prefer? Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren Undecided Submit Vote View Results Final Results Voting Closed Which Of The Top Democratic Candidates Do You Prefer? Joe Biden 44%

Bernie Sanders 31%

Elizabeth Warren 5%

Undecided 21% Back to Vote

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are the most acceptable candidates to New York Democrats, the poll found. When asked if they would be “happy” with each potential nominee, 78 percent said they would be with Biden; 61 percent for Sanders and 51 percent said that they would be happy with Warren.

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bloomberg, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar were other nominees mentioned, but less than half of voters said they would be happy with them as the Democratic candidate.

Of the top three candidates, just 18 percent said they would be “not happy” with Biden, followed by Sanders (35 percent) and Warren (37 percent).

The Marist poll found that 62 percent of Democrats in New York prefer a nominee who is more progressive than moderate, led by younger voters under the age of 45 and non-white Democrats.

“Despite a preference for a more progressive nominee, a Biden candidacy is tops for New York Democrats,” Lee M. Miringoff, the Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion stated. “But, the biggest surprise is that none of the New Yorkers in the mix is benefitting from home-field advantage, especially New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.”

Complete results of the Marist poll can be found here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.