'That #$@&%*! Lunatic': New Book Reveals Obama's Real Thoughts On Trump

Former President Barack Obama didn’t mince words about the man who succeeded him in the Oval Office according to a soon-to-be-released book.

Obama called former President Donald Trump “a corrupt (expletive deleted)” a “mad man,” “that (expletive deleted) lunatic,” and a “racist, sexist pig,” among other things, according to reports citing author Edward-Isaac Dovere’s book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.”

The book, which is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, May 25 by the Atlantic author, was first obtained by The Guardian.

“He’s a madman,” Dovere reports Obama said of Trump.

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that (expletive deleted) lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

According to the Guardian, Obama’s strongest remark, calling Trump a “corrupt (expletive deleted)” came following reports that the 45th president had spoken to foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the investigation into interference in the election from Moscow.

“Can confirm this is all in Battle for the Soul – but there’s much more about Obama and his reactions to the last four years,” Dovere said on social media.

