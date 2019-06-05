Tenant Protest Leads To Dozens Of Arrests At State Capitol

More than 60 housing rights protesters were arrested at the state Capitol in Albany on Tuesday, June 4.

They want to extend New York City’s rent regulations to Upstate and portions of the New York City suburbs that don't have rent control.

Protesters blocked the entrances to the Senate and Assembly chambers as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Among those arrested was New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who demanded the 2019 session not end this month as scheduled unless rent laws are reformed.

In a press statement, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers announced that Democrats have agreed to most of the measures supported by tenant advocates.

“Following a long discussion within the Senate Majority Conference, it is clear that we have support for all nine priority housing bills," Stewart-Cousins said. "We have 11 days remaining before current rent regulations expire, and we will use that time to advance this legislation. We have committed to providing New Yorkers with the strongest housing protections in state history.”

The pro-tenants' groups seek passage of nine bills they insist will strengthen and expand rent laws.

Among their other demands:

An end to "vacancy decontrol" -- which allows landlords to rent an apartment at higher, market rates once the monthly rate reaches a certain threshold set by the Rent Guidelines Board.

Passage of a statewide “good cause” bill -- which would make it harder for landlords to evict tenants against their will.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has said the Democratic majority supports many of the elements of the good cause bill.

Cuomo has said he will support the most aggressive rent reform in the state's history.

