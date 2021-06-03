Taxpayers Covering Millions Of Dollars For His Legal Fees, Cuomo Admits

Taxpayers in New York are reportedly paying more than $900 an hour to foot the bill for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team of defense lawyers as he faces mounting scandals amid his upcoming re-election campaign.

Despite receiving upwards of $5 million for his book about leadership during the pandemic and hosting a planned $10,000 per person fundraising dinner, Cuomo is not paying out of pocket for his counsel as he is probed both by state and federal prosecutors.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, June 2 at the Javits Center in Manhattan, Cuomo confirmed that the state was currently paying for his lawyers.

“The state … That’s the way it works,” he said when probed by reporters. “The Executive Chamber has retained a counsel, and that is a state expense, as it has been in every investigation. So that’s where we are now.”

A recently released Siena College poll found that voters are split on whether Cuomo should resign or not, though the majority said they would prefer a different candidate to win the 2022 election, and just 37 percent saying they planned to vote for the embattled governor.

Cuomo has repeatedly refused to step down, vehemently denying any wrongdoing while apologizing if he “made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

“I think this has all been distorted and manipulated in the press, and when the time is right,” he said. “I will tell you the truth and the facts and I am very much looking forward to it.”

