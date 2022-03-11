Surprising New Poll Reveals How Cuomo Would Fare In Primary Against Hochul

While the majority of New Yorkers don’t believe embattled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo should return to public office, many would still favor him in a potential Democratic primary against Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a new poll.

Poll Who Do You Favor In A Democratic Primary? New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Another Candidate Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Do You Favor In A Democratic Primary? New York Gov. Kathy Hochul 7%

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo 29%

Another Candidate 64% Back to Vote

A brand-new Emerson College/The Hill poll has found that 63 percent of New York voters believe Cuomo should stay out of the public eye, compared to less than 25 percent who think he should run, and 14 percent are unsure.

However, if Cuomo were to challenge Hochul, the hypothetical ballot test found that he was trailing Hochul by just four points - 37 percent for Hochul, 33 percent for Cuomo - with 9 percent undecided.

Other potential candidates garnered 21 percent of the vote.

The poll found that Cuomo has the highest support among Black voters in the Democratic primary (59 percent), while Hochul has more support from White (51 percent) and Hispanic (50 percent) voters.

According to pollsters, if Cuomo is removed from the equation, Hochul continues to overwhelmingly lead the rest of the Democratic field since New York Attorney General took her name out of the running:

Hochul: 42 percent;

Undecided: 27 percent;

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams: 10 percent;

Rep. Tom Suozzi: 7 percent;

Paul Nichols: 5 percent.

“While voters trust the investigation’s findings and do not want Cuomo to re-enter office, he still holds significant support among a base of Democratic primary voters,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said.

Emerson College/The Hill also found that Congressman Lee Zeldin continues to lead a potential Republican primary:

Zeldin: 27 percent;

Undecided: 23 percent;

Andrew Giuliani: 17 percent;

Rob Astorino: 11 recent;

Another candidate: 7 percent;

Harry Wilson: 6 percent;

Michael Carpinelli: 5 percent;

Derrick Gibson: 3 percent;

Kris Lord: 1 percent.

The latest poll was conducted in New York on Wednesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 10.

“The data sets were weighted by age, education, race, and region based on 2022 turnout modeling,” pollsters said. “It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

“Data was collected using an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.”

The complete Emerson/The Hill poll can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.