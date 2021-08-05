State Democratic Chair Appointed To Post By Cuomo Joins Call For Governor To Go

One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s most staunch allies and a top Democrat in New York is the latest to call on him to step away from office as he navigates his way through the ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

New York Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs has joined the cacophony of voices calling for Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office found him complicit in sexually harassing 11 women.

“Our state and its citizens are better off having had Andrew Cuomo as our governor,” Jacobs said in a statement. “It is my hope that the legacy of the progressive change he brought to our people and the renewal of infrastructure he brought to our State will outshine the darkness of this sorry episode.

“And so, it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the state — work that he did so much to advance — to continue.”

Jacobs, who was appointed to his current post by Cuomo, also chairs the Nassau County Democratic Party. He has been one of the governor’s most ardent supporters in recent years and is among those closest to Cuomo to come out publicly and say he should step down.

“When the allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo first surfaced, in the interest of fairness, I urged everyone to wait for the outcome of the Attorney General’s investigation before making a judgment,” Jacobs said. “The Attorney General’s exhaustive and professional investigation yielded conclusions that can only be described as extremely damning and upsetting.”

According to Jacobs, while others immediately called for the governor to resign in the wake of the findings of the report, he chose not to make a public statement right off the bat; however, he said that Cuomo has gone against his advice, prolonging the current situation, prompting him to speak out.

"The facts presented make clear that there is a preponderance of evidence of both a toxic workplace and actual sexual harassment,” he said. “I agree with the Attorney General. I believe the women. I believe the allegations.

“I cannot speak to the Governor’s motivations. What I can say is that the Governor has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally,” he continued. “The party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable.”

