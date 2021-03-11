State Assembly Authorized To Begin Impeachment Investigation Into Cuomo Misconduct

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee will begin an impeachment investigation into misconduct allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced late Thursday afternoon, March 11.

The move comes following reports of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by six women who have come forward in recent weeks.

Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, reportedly recommended the probe during a private meeting earlier Thursday with other Democratic members of the Assembly.

He later confirmed the move in a released statement.

"After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles D. Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo," it read.

"The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents, and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation.

"This inquiry will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General (Letitia) James."

The probe into Cuomo comes following reports that the governor summoned a former aide to the Executive Mansion in Albany, at which point he went up her shirt and allegedly groped her.

To impeach Cuomo, it would require a majority vote in the Assembly. If it went to trial in the State Senate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrat Majority Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who has called for the governor’s resignation, would not be permitted to take part.

The only New York governor to be impeached was William Sulzer in 1913, when he was found guilty of campaign finance violations and removed from office.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, previously responded to the impeachment threats and said that the governor is focused on doing his job.

“There's a job to be done, and New Yorkers elected the governor to do it,” he said. "Which is why he has been focused on getting as many shots in arms as possible, making sure New York is getting its fair share in Washington's COVID relief package and working on a state budget that is due in three weeks.”

