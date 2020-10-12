Speculation Swirls That Cuomo Could Be Nation's AG If Biden Wins Presidency

From Albany to Washington D.C.?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly in the running to serve as the nation’s Attorney General if Democratic challenger Joe Biden is successful in the presidential election in November, though the governor has balked at the idea.

According to Axios, Cuomo, the chair of the National Governors Association, “is being pushed to the job and that Biden would consider him, based on their long friendship.”

Reports state that aides at the National Governors Association have already started looking for contingencies to replace him if he heads to Washington.

If named Attorney General, Cuomo would be tasked with investigating the Trump administration, and managing the nation’s unrest regarding police violence and other issues that have arisen in recent months.

In the past, Cuomo has stated that he has no plans to leave his governor’s seat in New York unless he gets voted out, and that he “has no intention to go to Washington D.C.”

"I was in a Cabinet, I was in Bill Clinton's Cabinet, been there, done that," Cuomo said earlier this year on “Good Morning America” referring to when he was Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001.

"I don't want to go to Washington. They couldn't drag me, they couldn't force me. I only represent the people of the state, I have no agenda besides theirs."

On NBC’s “Today” show on Monday, Oct. 12, Cuomo reiterated he has no plans to head to D.C., but said he would help Biden and his administration in “any way (he) can.”

“I’m a New Yorker. I said I would serve as governor,” he added. “And those rumors … those are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why, but that’s where that’s coming from.

“I have no interest in going to Washington. I said when this COVID situation started, just so I had total credibility with the people of the state, I'm not running for president. I'm not running for vice president."

