Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Politics

'She May Or She May Not': Bill Clinton Fuels Rumors Of Possible Hillary 2020 Run

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chappaqua's Bill and Hillary Clinton
Chappaqua's Bill and Hillary Clinton Photo Credit: File photo

Will she, or won’t she?

Former President Bill Clinton is stoking the flames of a potential presidential run for his wife, Hillary, in 2020, after she had informally stated she didn't plan on running.

This week, the former president said that his wife “may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t be president again,” while pointing to Hillary. Since Bill Clinton served two terms as chief executive, he cannot run again for the nation's highest office.

The new speculation comes as the Chappaqua residents head on a book tour that will span two countries and more than a dozen cities, including several in the area.

Bill Clinton’s words set off a spark on social media, with Hillary supporters coming out in spades speculating whether or not she would take another run at the Oval Office against Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to post “I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!”

In response, the former Secretary of State responded simply: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.