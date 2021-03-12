Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Politics

Schumer, Gillibrand Both Call On Cuomo To Resign After Seventh Accuser Comes Forward

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: U.S. Senate/Governor's Office
Sen. Chuck Schumer Photo Credit: U.S. Senate

More than half of the Democratic coalition representing New York in the United States Congress is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a flurry of sexual harassment claims, and now both of its United States senators have joined.

In a joint statement released late Friday afternoon, March 12, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, "Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. 

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Their statement came shortly after a seventh woman accused Cuomo of harassment, Jessica Bakeman, a reporter, who says she was sexually harassed by Cuomo several times since she first starting covering the Albany statehouse beat in 2012.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Cuomo, in a conference call with media members, doubled down on his refusal to resign, saying, "I never harassed anyone, I have never abused anyone, I have never assaulted anyone, and I never would."

