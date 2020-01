Police are reporting that Route 59 has reopened following a single-vehicle crash that closed the roadway.

The incident took place around 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Spring Valley at Route 59 and New Clarkstown Road.

Reportedly one person was inside the vehicle. Additional details were not immediately available.

There has been no report on the extent of injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.