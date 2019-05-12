Rockland Legislators Adopt Hefty Raises For Themselves, Other County Officials

Rockland County officials will be getting a pay hike after the Legislature approved the 2020 budget, which features a tax increase and raises for officials.

The new budget includes some modifications from the initial spending plan introduced by County Executive Ed Day in October. The budget easily passed 15-2, and Day has five days to veto any changes. The Legislature will then have until Friday, Dec. 20 to override any potential veto.

In the new budget, Rockland’s 17 legislators would see a $16,913 increase to their wages, up to $49,500, while the county executive’s salary would jump to $184,000, up $29,940. The sheriff would see a $37,333 pay bump to $180,000, and the county clerk’s pay would increase $13,850, to $152,500.

Other raises would be included for the Legislature chair, the Budget and Finance Committee chair, the majority and minority leaders, two additional assistant district attorneys and a Health Department clerk.

"As we weigh the realities of the 15-2 bipartisan vote in favor of this budget," Day said in a statement. "It is clear that the members of the Rockland County Legislature believe in and support these amendments.”

Under the proposed spending plan, property owners with an average county assessment would pay $1,396 in 2020, up from $1,357 this year. It comes with a proposed 2.87 percent tax increase that falls under the state-mandated tax cap.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 17 regarding the budget.

